Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Armor School Transfer of Authority

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Video by Payton King 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Michael J. Simmering transfers authority of the U.S. Army Armor School to Brig. Gen. Chad C. Chalfont in a ceremony on July 11, 2024, at Fort Moore, Ga.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 13:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930935
    VIRIN: 240711-O-IP164-8146
    Filename: DOD_110448794
    Length: 00:12:43
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Armor School Transfer of Authority, by Payton King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download