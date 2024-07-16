Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raider Report Ep 63 - Honorary commanders immerse in the MSG

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call and Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch

    17th Training Wing

    Honorary commanders tour the Mission Support Group to show how Goodfellow supports its members and community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 11:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930933
    VIRIN: 240530-F-OV661-3707
    Filename: DOD_110448776
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Report Ep 63 - Honorary commanders immerse in the MSG, by SSgt Nathan Call and A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    aetc
    goodfellow
    raiderreport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download