    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Mission Over Function Mindset, Electric Cargo Plane Test Flight, and International Exercises

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephani Barge 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, training for Airmen leans toward a mission over function mindset, an electric cargo plane makes a successful test flight between two Air Force bases, and U.S. Airmen join international troops for two large-scale exercises led by Germany and Australia.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 10:09
    Location: US

