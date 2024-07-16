Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Report Ep. 65 AFPC FAMs and MSgt Release.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    Air Force Personnel Center Functional Assignment Managers visited Goodfellow Air Force Base and the 17th celebrates the MSgt selects

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 09:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930930
    VIRIN: 240613-F-SA938-4407
    Filename: DOD_110448740
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Raider Report Ep. 65 AFPC FAMs and MSgt Release., by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    Party
    17th TRW
    MSgt Release
    Raider Report

