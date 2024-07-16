Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Report 64 - Senator Cornyn and Memorial Day

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Call, Airman 1st Class Madison Collier and Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch

    17th Training Wing

    Senator Cornyn tours Goodfellow and commemorates Memorial Day with the local community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 09:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930929
    VIRIN: 240612-F-OV661-9281
    Filename: DOD_110448732
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Report 64 - Senator Cornyn and Memorial Day, by SSgt Nathan Call, A1C Madison Collier and A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

