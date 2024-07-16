Getting to know new 86 AW commander: A conversation with Brig. Gen. Williams

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, discusses her mission priorities for the installation and local community at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. Since taking command, Williams took part in various unit immersions where she was able to meet Airmen and senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)