    Getting to know new 86 AW commander: A conversation with Brig. Gen. Williams

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, discusses her mission priorities for the installation and local community at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 26, 2024. Since taking command, Williams took part in various unit immersions where she was able to meet Airmen and senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 08:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930926
    VIRIN: 240626-F-TO537-1006
    Filename: DOD_110448675
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, Getting to know new 86 AW commander: A conversation with Brig. Gen. Williams, by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    86th AW
    U.S. Air Force
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Ramstein Air Base Germany

