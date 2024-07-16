Seabees make repairs at a Colegio in Limón, Costa Rica

240717-N-WP746-2001
LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 17, 2024) Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ONE perform various repairs at Colegio de Limón Diurno in Limón, Costa Rica, as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Logico)
|07.17.2024
|07.18.2024 08:35
|B-Roll
|930925
|240717-N-WP746-2001
|DOD_110448620
|00:01:02
|CR
|1
|1
