    Seabees make repairs at a Colegio in Limón, Costa Rica

    COSTA RICA

    07.17.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240717-N-WP746-2001
    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 17, 2024) Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ONE perform various repairs at Colegio de Limón Diurno in Limón, Costa Rica, as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Logico)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 08:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930925
    VIRIN: 240717-N-WP746-2001
    Filename: DOD_110448620
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees make repairs at a Colegio in Limón, Costa Rica, by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

