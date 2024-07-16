Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Summer Safety Series: The One With The Wheelie Big Mistake

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Elise Faurote 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    In Episode 4 of Grissom Air Reserve Base's Summer Safety Series, Lt. Col. William "Billy" Werth, 434th Aviation Safety Flight chief of flying safety, demonstrates improper adherence to motorcycle safety guidance and regulations, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana. The Summer Safety Series was developed to align with the Department of Defense's 101 Critical Days of Summer campaign. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elise Faurote)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 07:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 930920
    VIRIN: 240718-F-AC360-1001
    Filename: DOD_110448579
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Safety Series: The One With The Wheelie Big Mistake, by SrA Elise Faurote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    motorcycle safety
    PSA
    101 critical days of summer
    summer safety series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download