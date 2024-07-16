Summer Safety Series: The One With The Wheelie Big Mistake

In Episode 4 of Grissom Air Reserve Base's Summer Safety Series, Lt. Col. William "Billy" Werth, 434th Aviation Safety Flight chief of flying safety, demonstrates improper adherence to motorcycle safety guidance and regulations, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana. The Summer Safety Series was developed to align with the Department of Defense's 101 Critical Days of Summer campaign. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elise Faurote)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 07:58
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|930920
|VIRIN:
|240718-F-AC360-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110448579
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
