Our senior Garrison leaders dove into the flames, gaining invaluable insights into firefighting operations and equipment. Their participation exemplifies our dedication to readiness and safety.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 04:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930917
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-IG356-2291
|Filename:
|DOD_110448426
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighting Training, by SGT Malik Retemiah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.