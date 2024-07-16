1st Cavalry Division Soldiers participate in Lithuanian Land Forces Day

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Douglas McDonough, commander of 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about the history of Lithuanian Land Forces Day and his unit’s participation alongside NATO allies, following the Land Forces Day ceremony in Kryzkalnis, Lithuania, July 15, 2024. The ceremony commemorates a 15th-century Lithuanian military victory, and this year’s event marked the 80th anniversary of the beginning of Lithuania’s post-war opposition to Soviet occupation. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Don Troxell)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 04:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|930914
|VIRIN:
|240715-Z-RD685-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110448375
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|KRYZKALNIS, LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
