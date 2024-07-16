Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commercial Leasing Vehicle Branch, ASG-KU

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    07.23.2023

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Area Support Group – Kuwait Commercial Leasing Vehicle Branch team conducts vehicle safety inspections, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, July 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 02:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930912
    VIRIN: 230723-D-VN697-5654
    Filename: DOD_110448320
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commercial Leasing Vehicle Branch, ASG-KU, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    vehicle safety
    CLVB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download