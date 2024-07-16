Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Far East Change of Command

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    07.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240712-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 12, 2024) - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East hosted a change of command ceremony where Capt. Matthew Tolhurst relieved Capt. Lance Flood as commanding officer onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 00:09
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP

