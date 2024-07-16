NAVFAC Far East Change of Command

240712-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 12, 2024) - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East hosted a change of command ceremony where Capt. Matthew Tolhurst relieved Capt. Lance Flood as commanding officer onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 00:09
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|930908
|VIRIN:
|240712-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110448083
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
