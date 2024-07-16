Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family and Friends Welcome Home the "Dusty Dogs" of HSC-7

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 13, 2024) - Family and friends welcome home the pilots and aircrew of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 after a nine-month combat deployment as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy video product by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia/Released).

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 23:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930905
    VIRIN: 240713-N-OQ442-1001
    Filename: DOD_110447962
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    Helicopter
    Deployment
    Special Events
    HSC-7

