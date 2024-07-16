Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 rescues with local authorities.

    YIGO, GUAM

    07.10.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Manasseh Demissie 

    36th Wing

    The U.S. Navy's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five (HSC-25) specializes in search and rescue but they don't do it alone. They partner with U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam and Guam Fire Rescue, providing support to both military and civilian personnel on island.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 00:10
    Location: YIGO, GU

    This work, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 rescues with local authorities., by A1C Manasseh Demissie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE
    HSC-25

