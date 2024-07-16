The U.S. Navy's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five (HSC-25) specializes in search and rescue but they don't do it alone. They partner with U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam and Guam Fire Rescue, providing support to both military and civilian personnel on island.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 00:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930904
|VIRIN:
|240710-F-RF692-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110447959
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|YIGO, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 rescues with local authorities., by A1C Manasseh Demissie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.