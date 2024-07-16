1230th Transportation Company participates in Operation Patriot Press 2024 (B-Roll Package)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the Thomasville-based 1230th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct storage reform operations with their civilian counterparts using medium tactical vehicles during Operation Patriot Press 2024 July 13-25, 2024, at the Anniston Army Depot, Anniston, Alabama. This exercise, established by the Army Materiel Command, is designed to promote readiness by providing real-world training for Army requirements and to achieve training towards Mission Essential Task requirements for Army active duty, Army Reserve, National Guard, and various other service branches. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)