Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MDNG Soldiers Train for the National Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GLEN ARM, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson, and Spc. Jordan Foster, intelligence analysts assigned to the 29th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland Army National Guard, train for the National Best Warrior Competition at H. Steven Blum Military Reservation in Glen Arm, Maryland, on July 11, 2024. Vermont will play host to the 2024 National Best Warrior Competition in August. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 20:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930894
    VIRIN: 240711-Z-OV020-2001
    Filename: DOD_110447710
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: GLEN ARM, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDNG Soldiers Train for the National Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    physical training
    ruck march
    obstacle course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download