MDNG Soldiers Train for the National Best Warrior Competition

Staff Sgt. Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson, and Spc. Jordan Foster, intelligence analysts assigned to the 29th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland Army National Guard, train for the National Best Warrior Competition at H. Steven Blum Military Reservation in Glen Arm, Maryland, on July 11, 2024. Vermont will play host to the 2024 National Best Warrior Competition in August. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)