B-Roll: U.S., Australia, Philippines, U.K. begin Exercise Predator’s Run 24 with opening ceremony

Service members from the United States, Australia, the Republic of the Philippines, and the United Kingdom, participate in the opening ceremony of Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Robertson Barracks, NT, Australia, July 15, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, British Armed Forces, and the U.S. Marine Corps. Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3’s participation in Exercise Predator’s Run 24 increases interoperability with Allies and partners, highlighting the effectiveness of combined operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 21:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930893
|VIRIN:
|240715-M-TE664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110447708
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
