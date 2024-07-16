B-Roll: U.S., Australia, Philippines, U.K. begin Exercise Predator’s Run 24 with opening ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members from the United States, Australia, the Republic of the Philippines, and the United Kingdom, participate in the opening ceremony of Exercise Predator’s Run 24 at Robertson Barracks, NT, Australia, July 15, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian Army’s 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, British Armed Forces, and the U.S. Marine Corps. Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3’s participation in Exercise Predator’s Run 24 increases interoperability with Allies and partners, highlighting the effectiveness of combined operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)