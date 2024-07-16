Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Preppin' With Pete: Emergency Radio Communications

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Video by Peter Clute 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Preppin' with Pete: Plan. Prevent. Protect.
    In this video we take a look at Emergency Communication Methods and what they mean for you.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 18:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930884
    VIRIN: 240703-N-WL488-6292
    Filename: DOD_110447478
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preppin' With Pete: Emergency Radio Communications, by Peter Clute, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keyport
    NUWC Division Keyport
    NUWC division
    Preppin' With Pete
    Emergency Radio Communications

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download