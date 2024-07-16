1st Cavalry Division Soldiers participate in Lithuanian Land Forces Day

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Pratt, commander of 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about his unit’s participation in the Lithuanian Land Forces Day ceremony in Kryzkalnis, Lithuania, July 15, 2024. The ceremony commemorates a 15th-century Lithuanian military victory, and this year's event marked the 80th anniversary of the beginning of Lithuania’s post-war resistance to decades of Soviet occupation. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Don Troxell)
