1st Cavalry Division Soldiers participate in Lithuanian Land Forces Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930880" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Pratt, commander of 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about his unit’s participation in the Lithuanian Land Forces Day ceremony in Kryzkalnis, Lithuania, July 15, 2024. The ceremony commemorates a 15th-century Lithuanian military victory, and this year's event marked the 80th anniversary of the beginning of Lithuania’s post-war resistance to decades of Soviet occupation. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Don Troxell)