    1st Cavalry Division Soldiers participate in Lithuanian Land Forces Day

    KRYZKALNIS, LITHUANIA

    07.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Don Troxell 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Pratt, commander of 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about his unit’s participation in the Lithuanian Land Forces Day ceremony in Kryzkalnis, Lithuania, July 15, 2024. The ceremony commemorates a 15th-century Lithuanian military victory, and this year's event marked the 80th anniversary of the beginning of Lithuania’s post-war resistance to decades of Soviet occupation. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Don Troxell)

    Location: KRYZKALNIS, LT

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

