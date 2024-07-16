Red Dragon 24 Training

Soldiers from 76th ORC brigades participated in Red Dragon 24 to improve their readiness, combat skills, and overall effectiveness in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) operations at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, June 12-26, 2024. This premiere training experience was supported by 17 different organizations and was a success overall.
Our CBRN Warriors train to detect threats, decontaminate personnel, equipment, and military vehicles. Soldiers use Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology (JSLIST), M50 protective masks, decontamination sets and chemical detectors, to conduct missions to collect soil and air samples to identify harmful agents.
