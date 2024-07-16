U.S. Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 and partners from Republic of Korea, Germany, Peru, and Japan conduct a helicopter cast training during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, July 16. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1, 2024. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC, provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world' s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930868
|VIRIN:
|240716-F-PS957-5000
|Filename:
|DOD_110447075
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Partner nations explosive ordinance units conduct helo cast, by MSgt Chris Hibben, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
