    Partner nations explosive ordinance units conduct helo cast

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 and partners from Republic of Korea, Germany, Peru, and Japan conduct a helicopter cast training during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, July 16. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1, 2024. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC, provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world' s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Chris Hibben)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024
    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

