    Fox Company Land Navigation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the land navigation course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 10, 2024. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 15:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930862
    VIRIN: 240710-M-JM917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110446940
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Fox Company Land Navigation, by LCpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

