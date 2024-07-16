Fox Company Land Navigation

Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the land navigation course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 10, 2024. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jordy Morales)
