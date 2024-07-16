SECNAV Exonerates Sailors Charged in Port Chicago Disaster

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930861" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 17, 2024) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro signs two different orders, one for the General Courts Martial and one for the Summary Courts Martial, to set aside all 256 Sailors convicted as part of the Port Chicago incident July 17, 2024. On the evening of July 17, 1944, munitions being loaded onto cargo vessel Steam Ship E.A. Bryan detonated, killing 320 Sailors and civilians, and injuring an additional 390. Most of the fallen were African American men, many of their bodies unrecognizable because of the explosion Surviving Sailors, traumatized by the blast, unsafe working conditions, lack of training, and fearful for their lives, refused to continue loading munitions under said conditions. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist William Bennett IV)