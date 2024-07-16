The importance of Well Child Visits

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Parents know who they should go to when their child is sick, but pediatrician visits are just as important for healthy children. Well visits are important because they provide dedicated time for your pediatrician to evaluate your child’s growth, development, nutrition, behavior, and well-being through age-specific screenings. For scheduling, either call your clinic scheduling center or log on to the MHS Genesis Patient Portal. We look forward to seeing you soon!



