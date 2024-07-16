The importance of Well Child Visits

Parents know who they should go to when their child is sick, but pediatrician visits are just as important for healthy children. Well visits are important because they provide dedicated time for your pediatrician to evaluate your child’s growth, development, nutrition, behavior, and well-being through age-specific screenings. For scheduling, either call your clinic scheduling center or log on to the MHS Genesis Patient Portal. We look forward to seeing you soon!
