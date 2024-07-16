Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The importance of Well Child Visits

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Parents know who they should go to when their child is sick, but pediatrician visits are just as important for healthy children. Well visits are important because they provide dedicated time for your pediatrician to evaluate your child’s growth, development, nutrition, behavior, and well-being through age-specific screenings. For scheduling, either call your clinic scheduling center or log on to the MHS Genesis Patient Portal. We look forward to seeing you soon!

