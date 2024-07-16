Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Advice from a Soldier

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Video by Kelly Haertjens 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from Army Sustainment Command (ASC) in Rock Island, Illinois share their advice for new Soldiers just starting their Army careers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 12:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930834
    VIRIN: 240717-A-Y0974-1001
    Filename: DOD_110446497
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advice from a Soldier, by Kelly Haertjens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download