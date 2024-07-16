Defense Innovation Board Holds Quarterly Meeting

The Defense Innovation Board holds its quarterly public meeting to provide defense officials with independent and actionable recommendations to catalyze department-wide innovation. The board discusses topics on aligning incentives to drive faster tech adoption and optimizing how we innovate with allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 12:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|930832
|Filename:
|DOD_110446468
|Length:
|01:00:18
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
