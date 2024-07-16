Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freestate ChalleNGe Academy In-Processes Class 63

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND - EDGEWOOD AREA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Candidates in-process into the Freestate ChalleNGe Academy program to better their lives at the Stark Recreation Center in Aberdeen Proving Ground - Edgewood Area, Maryland, on July 14, 2024. FCA is a 22-week quasi-military residential program that prepares cadets to take their General Educational Diploma test, instills discipline, and provides them with the training and resources to pursue higher education or enter the workforce. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 11:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930831
    VIRIN: 240714-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_110446419
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND - EDGEWOOD AREA, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freestate ChalleNGe Academy In-Processes Class 63, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    military school

