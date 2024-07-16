Freestate ChalleNGe Academy In-Processes Class 63

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Candidates in-process into the Freestate ChalleNGe Academy program to better their lives at the Stark Recreation Center in Aberdeen Proving Ground - Edgewood Area, Maryland, on July 14, 2024. FCA is a 22-week quasi-military residential program that prepares cadets to take their General Educational Diploma test, instills discipline, and provides them with the training and resources to pursue higher education or enter the workforce. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)