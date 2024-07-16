Candidates in-process into the Freestate ChalleNGe Academy program to better their lives at the Stark Recreation Center in Aberdeen Proving Ground - Edgewood Area, Maryland, on July 14, 2024. FCA is a 22-week quasi-military residential program that prepares cadets to take their General Educational Diploma test, instills discipline, and provides them with the training and resources to pursue higher education or enter the workforce. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 11:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930831
|VIRIN:
|240714-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110446419
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND - EDGEWOOD AREA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Freestate ChalleNGe Academy In-Processes Class 63, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.