Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raider Report Ep. 70

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier, Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico and Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus

    17th Training Wing

    The Goodfellow Fire Department hosted 12 students for the Annual Junior Firefighter Camp and Airman Leadership School graduated Class 24-E at the Powell Event Center on July 11.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 11:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 930830
    VIRIN: 240717-F-SA938-3363
    Filename: DOD_110446363
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raider Report Ep. 70, by A1C Madison Collier, A1C Evelyn D'Errico and A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ALS
    Junior Firefighter Camp
    Raider Report

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download