Megan Reimer-Rothmeyer Second Interview EWS June 2024

Megan Reimer-Rothmeyer, the principal at Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School, Wittenberg, Wis., conducts an interview after attending an Educators' Workshop with 9th Marine Corps District, Western Recruiting Region, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Calif., June 21, 2024. Reimer-Rothmeyer discusses her new perspective on the U.S. Marine Corps, boot camp, and her role as an educator. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Reagan Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 11:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|930825
|VIRIN:
|240621-M-UR704-5669
|Filename:
|DOD_110446279
|Length:
|00:05:02
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
