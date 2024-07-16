Megan Reimer-Rothmeyer Second Interview EWS June 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Megan Reimer-Rothmeyer, the principal at Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School, Wittenberg, Wis., conducts an interview after attending an Educators' Workshop with 9th Marine Corps District, Western Recruiting Region, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Calif., June 21, 2024. Reimer-Rothmeyer discusses her new perspective on the U.S. Marine Corps, boot camp, and her role as an educator. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Reagan Anderson)