    Megan Reimer-Rothmeyer Second Interview EWS June 2024

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Reagan Anderson 

    9th Marine Corps District

    Megan Reimer-Rothmeyer, the principal at Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School, Wittenberg, Wis., conducts an interview after attending an Educators' Workshop with 9th Marine Corps District, Western Recruiting Region, Marine Corps Recruiting Command, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Calif., June 21, 2024. Reimer-Rothmeyer discusses her new perspective on the U.S. Marine Corps, boot camp, and her role as an educator. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Reagan Anderson)

