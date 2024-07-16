Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    07.11.2024

    Video by Gilbert Garcia and Darline Glaus

    Navigating the complexities of copyright and information security when sharing content can be tricky, especially in a military context. This briefing will equip you with the knowledge and tools to confidently create and share content on AFPIMS while safeguarding sensitive information, respecting copyright, and protecting our military's reputation.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 12:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:28:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multimedia Copyright and Fair Use Guidelines, by Gilbert Garcia and Darline Glaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LAWS
    Multimedia
    copyright
    AFPIMS
    Copyrighted

