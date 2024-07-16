Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Ronald Bell 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Parker Forte talks about why he joined the Army and Army Reserve. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Ronald D. Bell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 10:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930822
    VIRIN: 240716-D-LX804-4302
    Filename: DOD_110446164
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve, by Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    armyreserve
    ArmyMedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download