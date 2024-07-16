Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition - SETAF-AF Intro reel

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    07.17.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) will compete in the year's Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31 - Aug. 9, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 10:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930821
    VIRIN: 240717-A-CB630-1002
    Filename: DOD_110446160
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    EABestSquad

