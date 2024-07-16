USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition - SETAF-AF Intro reel

Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) will compete in the year's Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 31 - Aug. 9, 2024. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 10:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930821
|VIRIN:
|240717-A-CB630-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110446160
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
