The Patch Thrift Store, run by the Stuttgart Community Spouses’ Club, donated over $260,000 back into the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community through grants, scholarships and community engagements from 2023 to 2024.



Interviews with Erin Smith, manager of the Patch Thrift Store and Betsy Birk, President of the Stuttgart Community Spouses Club