    Patch Thrift Store

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    07.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift 

    AFN Stuttgart

    The Patch Thrift Store, run by the Stuttgart Community Spouses’ Club, donated over $260,000 back into the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community through grants, scholarships and community engagements from 2023 to 2024.

    Interviews with Erin Smith, manager of the Patch Thrift Store and Betsy Birk, President of the Stuttgart Community Spouses Club

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 12:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 930811
    VIRIN: 240711-A-DY568-1948
    Filename: DOD_110446037
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patch Thrift Store, by SSG Sidnie Smith-Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    volunteers
    Thrift store
    community engagement

