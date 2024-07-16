U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Acevedo, commander of 838th Transportation Battalion, and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Everett Lai, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 14, provide insight on port operations taking place at the port of Kemi to close out the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 24 exercise in Kemi, Finland, July 10-11, 2024. DEFENDER 24 provided NATO allies the opportunity to train and operate together, develop interoperability, and promoted peace and security in the High North for NATO's two newest members, Finland and Sweden. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 06:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930802
|VIRIN:
|240711-A-XB890-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110445751
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|KEMI, FI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Port Operations close out DEFENDER 24, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.