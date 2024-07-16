Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Port Operations close out DEFENDER 24

    KEMI, FINLAND

    07.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Acevedo, commander of 838th Transportation Battalion, and U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Everett Lai, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 14, provide insight on port operations taking place at the port of Kemi to close out the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness (DEFENDER) 24 exercise in Kemi, Finland, July 10-11, 2024. DEFENDER 24 provided NATO allies the opportunity to train and operate together, develop interoperability, and promoted peace and security in the High North for NATO's two newest members, Finland and Sweden. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

