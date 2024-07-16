On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines conduct special patrol insertion and extraction rigging during a helicopter rope suspension techniques sustainment exercise in Japan; U.S. Coast Guardsmen participate in a combined security zone exercise, during exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 in Hawaii; and U.S. Marines and partner nations integrate during urban operations training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii during RIMPAC 2024.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 00:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|930796
|VIRIN:
|240716-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110445477
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: July 16, 2024, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.