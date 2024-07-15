Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Part I--CIF Welcome and Issue Process

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2024

    Video by Dianne Moffett 

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    The Organization Clothing and Individual Equipment briefing at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Central Issuing Facility. This video contains information for Army AIT and BOLC Students in the issue and turn-in process at the CIF. The OCIE is for temporary use only, and will be used by Army Soldiers while training at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 23:37
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:03:43
