The Organization Clothing and Individual Equipment briefing at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Central Issuing Facility. This video contains information for Army AIT and BOLC Students in the issue and turn-in process at the CIF. The OCIE is for temporary use only, and will be used by Army Soldiers while training at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 23:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|930790
|VIRIN:
|240308-D-QG298-9150
|Filename:
|DOD_110445381
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Part I--CIF Welcome and Issue Process, by Dianne Moffett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.