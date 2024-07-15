Part I--CIF Welcome and Issue Process

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930790" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Organization Clothing and Individual Equipment briefing at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Central Issuing Facility. This video contains information for Army AIT and BOLC Students in the issue and turn-in process at the CIF. The OCIE is for temporary use only, and will be used by Army Soldiers while training at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence.