Veterans are the men and women who have honorably served in the armed forces of the United States to fight for and defend freedom. Each veteran has a unique story about his or her time in the service. Our ongoing video series, "Veteran Heroes," aims to highlight those who work for the U.S. Army in Japan.
For this installment, we spoke with Joseph E. Kelley, a management analyst assigned to the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, who shared his experiences in the Navy as an mail clerk and living in Japan with his family.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 21:05
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|930786
|VIRIN:
|240717-A-MS361-9841
|Filename:
|DOD_110445158
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Veteran Heroes with Joseph E. Kelley, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.