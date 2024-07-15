Veteran Heroes with Joseph E. Kelley

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.17.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Veterans are the men and women who have honorably served in the armed forces of the United States to fight for and defend freedom. Each veteran has a unique story about his or her time in the service. Our ongoing video series, "Veteran Heroes," aims to highlight those who work for the U.S. Army in Japan.
    For this installment, we spoke with Joseph E. Kelley, a management analyst assigned to the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, who shared his experiences in the Navy as an mail clerk and living in Japan with his family.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 21:05
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

