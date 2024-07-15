Veteran Heroes with Joseph E. Kelley

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Veterans are the men and women who have honorably served in the armed forces of the United States to fight for and defend freedom. Each veteran has a unique story about his or her time in the service. Our ongoing video series, "Veteran Heroes," aims to highlight those who work for the U.S. Army in Japan.

For this installment, we spoke with Joseph E. Kelley, a management analyst assigned to the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, who shared his experiences in the Navy as an mail clerk and living in Japan with his family.