Camp Zama Boss Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/930784" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A brief view into the Camp Zama, Japan Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Program for the year 2023. Single soldiers of the Camp Zama, Japan community join activities to fulfil this BOSS Program's pillars; Quality of Life, Recreation and Leisure, and Community Service. The soldiers get the opportunity to join classes, volunteer events and fun activities to enrich their lives and experiences while station at Camp Zama Japan. The program also emphasizes Life Skills with lessons in finance and cooking among others. U.S. Army video by the Visual Information Division, Pubic Affairs, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.