    Camp Zama Boss Program

    CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.01.2024

    Video by Derek Mayhew and Jose Sanchez Alonso

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A brief view into the Camp Zama, Japan Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Program for the year 2023. Single soldiers of the Camp Zama, Japan community join activities to fulfil this BOSS Program's pillars; Quality of Life, Recreation and Leisure, and Community Service. The soldiers get the opportunity to join classes, volunteer events and fun activities to enrich their lives and experiences while station at Camp Zama Japan. The program also emphasizes Life Skills with lessons in finance and cooking among others. U.S. Army video by the Visual Information Division, Pubic Affairs, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 19:47
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

