Camp Zama Boss Program

A brief view into the Camp Zama, Japan Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers (BOSS) Program for the year 2023. Single soldiers of the Camp Zama, Japan community join activities to fulfil this BOSS Program's pillars; Quality of Life, Recreation and Leisure, and Community Service. The soldiers get the opportunity to join classes, volunteer events and fun activities to enrich their lives and experiences while station at Camp Zama Japan. The program also emphasizes Life Skills with lessons in finance and cooking among others. U.S. Army video by the Visual Information Division, Pubic Affairs, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 19:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930784
|VIRIN:
|240508-A-TT996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110445043
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.