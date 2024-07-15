Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 117: Moving Target Integration and Tracking

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The AFLCMC Public Affairs office explores targeting pods and how they relate to moving target integration and tracking.

    In this “Leadership Log”, Lt. Col. Juan Ramirez, Materiel Leader for the Avionics Branch, Agile Combat Support Directorate provides an overview of targeting pods, how they have been utilized in recent years and how systems are adapting to counter near peer competitors. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 17:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 930781
    VIRIN: 240716-F-OD898-2001
    Filename: DOD_110444889
    Length: 00:19:54
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 117: Moving Target Integration and Tracking, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Understanding Moving Target Integration and Tracking (PODCAST)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download