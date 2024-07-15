The AFLCMC Public Affairs office explores targeting pods and how they relate to moving target integration and tracking.
In this “Leadership Log”, Lt. Col. Juan Ramirez, Materiel Leader for the Avionics Branch, Agile Combat Support Directorate provides an overview of targeting pods, how they have been utilized in recent years and how systems are adapting to counter near peer competitors. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 17:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|930781
|VIRIN:
|240716-F-OD898-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110444889
|Length:
|00:19:54
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 117: Moving Target Integration and Tracking, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Understanding Moving Target Integration and Tracking (PODCAST)
No keywords found.