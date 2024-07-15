Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Air National Guard Aerial Fire Fighting C-130J Drops Retardant on 'Packsaddle' and 'Laura Fire'

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Courtesy Video

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    California Air National Guard personnel and MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) aircrew Capt. Cameron Sheppard and Maj. Nate Southwick, with the 115th Airlift Squadron, Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, follows a U.S. Forest Service lead plane as they perform a fire retardant drop from inside the flight deck of a MAFFS-equipped C-130J Super Hercules above the 'Packsaddle Fire' and 'Laura Fire' in Central and Southern California, July 14, 2024. These C-130 aircraft are equipped with the U.S. Forest Service's MAFFS, which can drop up to 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in less than 10 seconds across a quarter-mile line. Department of Defense C-130s such as these can be converted into airtankers and provide a critical "surge" capability that can be used to bolster wildfire suppression efforts when commercial airtankers are fully committed or not readily available. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech Sgt. Sean Silver)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930776
    VIRIN: 240714-F-F3899-1003
    Filename: DOD_110444707
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Air National Guard Aerial Fire Fighting C-130J Drops Retardant on 'Packsaddle' and 'Laura Fire', must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    USDA
    Air Force Reserve
    C-130J
    USNORTHCOM
    Air Force
    U.S Northern Command
    MAFFS
    U.S. Forest Service
    CALGUARD
    NIFC
    Aerial Fire Fighting
    First Air Force
    Hollywood Guard
    MAFFS AEG
    AEGMAFFS
    Fire Season 2024
    Packsaddle Fire
    Laura Fire

