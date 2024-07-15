Independence Day Celebration promo

About 15,000 people celebrated Independence Day amid fireworks, howitzer blasts and a live musical performance by American Idol singer Carrie Brockwell July 3 at Williams Stadium.
The annual U.S. Army installation Independence Day Celebration was open to the public and brought the greater FGAV community together for family-friendly fun and unity under the banner of patriotism.
