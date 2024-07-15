Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG Rescue at Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston crew recounts their rescue over the 4th of July holiday at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, July 16, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 16:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930772
    VIRIN: 240716-F-BI574-7001
    Filename: DOD_110444669
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCG Rescue at Charleston, by SrA Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Joint Base Charleston

