    Wings Over Whiteman flyover

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2024

    Courtesy Video

    509th Bomb Wing

    Aerial go pro footage of the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber and T-38 Talon conducting a flyover during the 2024 Wings Over Whiteman Air Show at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., July 14, 2024. (Courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 16:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930770
    VIRIN: 240714-F-SZ986-5474
    Filename: DOD_110444656
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: MISSOURI, US

    Spirit

    Talon

    B-2
    Spirit
    Talon
    T-38
    Whiteman
    Wings Over Whiteman

