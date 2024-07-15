Minot B-52s deploy in support of AGILE WARBIRD B-Roll

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing deploy in support of AGILE WARBIRD from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, July 15, 2024. AGILE WARBIRD is a readiness exercise designed to validate the Agile Combat Employment concept, and demonstrate the 5th Bomb Wing's ability to project and generate sustained airpower while deployed to forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Wilson)
|07.15.2024
|07.16.2024 15:44
|B-Roll
|930763
|240715-F-VB725-1001
|DOD_110444533
|00:04:05
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|2
|2
