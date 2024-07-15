Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minot B-52s deploy in support of AGILE WARBIRD B-Roll

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle Wilson 

    Minot Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing deploy in support of AGILE WARBIRD from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, July 15, 2024. AGILE WARBIRD is a readiness exercise designed to validate the Agile Combat Employment concept, and demonstrate the 5th Bomb Wing's ability to project and generate sustained airpower while deployed to forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Wilson)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930763
    VIRIN: 240715-F-VB725-1001
    Filename: DOD_110444533
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    airpower
    Minot Air Force Base
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Agile Combat Employment (ACE)
    Agile Warbird

