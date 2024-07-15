Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Parachute Team Kicks off MLS Match in Colorado

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Eric Chan 

    Naval Special Warfare Center

    DENVER (July 13, 2024) - The U.S. Navy Parachute Team (NPT), “The Leap Frogs,” perform a parachute demonstration during the Colorado Rapids pre-game ceremony, July 13. The Leap Frogs are the official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy and conduct aerial demonstrations in support of Naval Special Warfare Command and Navy Recruiting Command. The Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team are comprised of active-duty Navy SEALs, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric Chan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 15:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 930761
    VIRIN: 240713-N-KK081-2001
    Filename: DOD_110444516
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: DENVER, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Parachute Team Kicks off MLS Match in Colorado, by CPO Eric Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SWCC
    SEAL
    Navy Recruiting Command
    Naval Special Warfare
    WACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download