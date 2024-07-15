DENVER (July 13, 2024) - The U.S. Navy Parachute Team (NPT), “The Leap Frogs,” perform a parachute demonstration during the Colorado Rapids pre-game ceremony, July 13. The Leap Frogs are the official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy and conduct aerial demonstrations in support of Naval Special Warfare Command and Navy Recruiting Command. The Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team are comprised of active-duty Navy SEALs, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric Chan)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 15:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|930761
|VIRIN:
|240713-N-KK081-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110444516
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|DENVER, COLORADO, US
This work, Navy Parachute Team Kicks off MLS Match in Colorado, by CPO Eric Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.