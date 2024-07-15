Navy Parachute Team Kicks off MLS Match in Colorado

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DENVER (July 13, 2024) - The U.S. Navy Parachute Team (NPT), “The Leap Frogs,” perform a parachute demonstration during the Colorado Rapids pre-game ceremony, July 13. The Leap Frogs are the official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy and conduct aerial demonstrations in support of Naval Special Warfare Command and Navy Recruiting Command. The Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team are comprised of active-duty Navy SEALs, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric Chan)