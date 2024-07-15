Minot B-52s deploy in support of AGILE WARBIRD

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing deploy in support of AGILE WARBIRD from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, July 15, 2024. AGILE WARBIRD is a readiness exercise designed to validate the Agile Combat Employment concept, and demonstrate the 5th Bomb Wing's ability to project and generate sustained airpower while deployed to forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Wilson)