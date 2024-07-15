Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    111th Attack Wing Members Participate in Blue Mountain's Spartan Race July 2024

    CARBON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh 

    111th Attack Wing

    111th Attack Wing Members Participate in Blue Mountain's Spartan Race on July 13, 2024 in Carbon County, Pennsylvania. The 111th recruiting tent was set up to engage with the local Pocono community and support 111th members while they tackled the challenging 10K Spartan obstacle course race. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930748
    VIRIN: 240713-Z-MC049-1001
    Filename: DOD_110444392
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: CARBON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Pa Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    111th Attack Wing
    Biddle Air National Guard Base

