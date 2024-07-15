111th Attack Wing Members Participate in Blue Mountain's Spartan Race on July 13, 2024 in Carbon County, Pennsylvania. The 111th recruiting tent was set up to engage with the local Pocono community and support 111th members while they tackled the challenging 10K Spartan obstacle course race. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 14:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930748
|VIRIN:
|240713-Z-MC049-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110444392
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|CARBON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 111th Attack Wing Members Participate in Blue Mountain's Spartan Race July 2024, by A1C Matthew Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.