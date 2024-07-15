111th Attack Wing Members Participate in Blue Mountain's Spartan Race July 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



111th Attack Wing Members Participate in Blue Mountain's Spartan Race on July 13, 2024 in Carbon County, Pennsylvania. The 111th recruiting tent was set up to engage with the local Pocono community and support 111th members while they tackled the challenging 10K Spartan obstacle course race. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Bergh)