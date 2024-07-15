Keith George, an Instructional Systems Specialist assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Learning Center, guides ULC students through a tutorial on the Blackboard Learning Management System at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama July 1, 2024. The ULC offers job-related training to approximately 15,000 USACE students annually, providing technical and professional courses through the PROSPECT Program, which currently features over 150 courses covering diverse topics that support the missions of the Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Kevin Butler)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 13:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930741
|VIRIN:
|240701-A-EC855-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110444266
|Length:
|00:06:49
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ULC Blackboard Student Tutorial, by Kevin Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
