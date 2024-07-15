ULC Blackboard Student Tutorial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Keith George, an Instructional Systems Specialist assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Learning Center, guides ULC students through a tutorial on the Blackboard Learning Management System at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama July 1, 2024. The ULC offers job-related training to approximately 15,000 USACE students annually, providing technical and professional courses through the PROSPECT Program, which currently features over 150 courses covering diverse topics that support the missions of the Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Kevin Butler)