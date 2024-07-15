Tanisha Watson, a training technician assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Learning Center Registrar Office, guides prospective students through the registration process for a PROSPECT Course at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama April 24, 2024. The ULC offers job-related training to approximately 15,000 USACE students annually, providing technical and professional courses through the PROSPECT Program, which currently features over 150 courses covering diverse topics that support the missions of the Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Kevin Butler)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 13:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|930737
|VIRIN:
|240424-A-EC855-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110444242
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How to register for a PROSPECT course, by Kevin Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.