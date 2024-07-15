Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How to register for a PROSPECT course

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Video by Kevin Butler 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Tanisha Watson, a training technician assigned to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Learning Center Registrar Office, guides prospective students through the registration process for a PROSPECT Course at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama April 24, 2024. The ULC offers job-related training to approximately 15,000 USACE students annually, providing technical and professional courses through the PROSPECT Program, which currently features over 150 courses covering diverse topics that support the missions of the Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Kevin Butler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 13:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 930737
    VIRIN: 240424-A-EC855-1001
    Filename: DOD_110444242
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    ULC
    USACE Learning Center
    PROSPECT Course Registration

