Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scott AFB Flooding

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Heavy rainfall caused base-wide flooding on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, July 16, 2024. Due to continued persistent rain and flooding, the base went into a mission essential status. (U.S. Air Force video by Violette Hosack)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 13:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 930736
    VIRIN: 240716-F-YH673-1001
    Filename: DOD_110444219
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scott AFB Flooding, by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flooding
    Scott Air Force Base
    375th Air Mobility Wing
    Team Scott
    375th Air Mobility Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download