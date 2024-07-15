Heavy rainfall caused base-wide flooding on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, July 16, 2024. Due to continued persistent rain and flooding, the base went into a mission essential status. (U.S. Air Force video by Violette Hosack)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2024 13:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|930736
|VIRIN:
|240716-F-YH673-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110444219
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Scott AFB Flooding, by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.